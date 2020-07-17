Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bayer (BAYN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bayer (FRA: BAYN):

7/15/2020 – Bayer was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Bayer was given a new €74.00 ($83.15) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Bayer was given a new €66.00 ($74.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Bayer was given a new €87.00 ($97.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Bayer was given a new €77.00 ($86.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Bayer was given a new €74.00 ($83.15) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Bayer was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/2/2020 – Bayer was given a new €81.00 ($91.01) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €77.00 ($86.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Bayer was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €81.00 ($91.01) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €78.00 ($87.64) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €77.00 ($86.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €88.00 ($98.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Bayer was given a new €88.00 ($98.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Bayer was given a new €74.00 ($83.15) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Bayer was given a new €86.00 ($96.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Bayer was given a new €66.00 ($74.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Bayer was given a new €88.00 ($98.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Bayer was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €88.00 ($98.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €74.00 ($83.15) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Bayer was given a new €83.00 ($93.26) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Bayer was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Bayer was given a new €88.00 ($98.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €66.00 ($74.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA BAYN opened at €63.02 ($70.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.89. Bayer AG has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.