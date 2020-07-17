Analysts Set Expectations for Norbord Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

OSB stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 2.53. Norbord has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 77.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Norbord by 191.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norbord by 51.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 220,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.54%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.