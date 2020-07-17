Analysts Set CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) PT at $80.56

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 610.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.