Analysts Set Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) PT at $10.50

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Dawson James lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.96% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

