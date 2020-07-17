Analysts Set Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT at $44.00

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $537,447.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,744 shares of company stock worth $2,463,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

