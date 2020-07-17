Analysts Offer Predictions for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Shares of FRC opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

