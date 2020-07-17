Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marcus Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.21). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $515.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 983.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 118.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.