Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

