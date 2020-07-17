Analog Devices’ (ADI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.64.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

