Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 6.3%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 1,524,997 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,437,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung purchased 3,689,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amyris by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Amyris by 39.3% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amyris by 48.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

