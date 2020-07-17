Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

AMRX stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George purchased 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

