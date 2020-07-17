Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $253.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.21. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.