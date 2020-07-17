AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $103.37.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock worth $7,732,010 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

