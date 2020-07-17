AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

NYSE:COLD opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

