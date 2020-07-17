American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $412.28 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.01.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar purchased 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $523,818.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

