American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a report issued on Sunday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

AMT opened at $257.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.68. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.