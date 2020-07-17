American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $21,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

