American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $11.57

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.57. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 134,352,542 shares traded.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

