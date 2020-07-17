America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.4% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,446.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,363.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.