America First Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

