America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

