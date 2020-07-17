AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.70) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.46). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.50 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

