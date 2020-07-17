Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,779.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,707.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

