Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 129.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,779.39.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,222.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

