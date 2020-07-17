Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,779.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,707.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

