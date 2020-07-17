Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,779.39.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,707.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

