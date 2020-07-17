Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Cut by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NYSE MO opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

