Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 48,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $416,179.82. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.