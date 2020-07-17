Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $20.98 on Friday. Alterola Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Get Alterola Biotech alerts:

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million.

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alterola Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterola Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.