ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.39

Shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 76794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

