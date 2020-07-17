Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.85

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 0.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GOOG opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,446.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,365.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,036.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

