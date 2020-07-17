Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,446.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,363.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

