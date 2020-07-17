Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,446.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,363.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

