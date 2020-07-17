Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,446.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,363.78. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.