Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is UMB Bank N A MO’s 9th Largest Position

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 607.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,753,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,446.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,363.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.