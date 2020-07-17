Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,446.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,365.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,577.13. The company has a market cap of $1,033.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

