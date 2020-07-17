Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,513.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,444.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,037.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.