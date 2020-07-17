Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,446.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,365.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1,033.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

