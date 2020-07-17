Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,446.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,365.54. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,033.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

