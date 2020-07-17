Alpha FX Group’s (AFX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.14 million and a P/E ratio of 26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 736.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 941.38. Alpha FX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,370 ($16.86).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

