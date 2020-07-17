Alpha FX Group’s (AFX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.14 million and a P/E ratio of 26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 736.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 941.38. Alpha FX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,370 ($16.86).
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
