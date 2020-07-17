Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $105.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

NYSE ALL opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allstate by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,489,000 after acquiring an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allstate by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 26.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

