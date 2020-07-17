Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Allstate has increased its dividend by an average of 51.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $10.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of ALL opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

