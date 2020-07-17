Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,053 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,482,000 after purchasing an additional 989,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 565,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 175.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,163 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

