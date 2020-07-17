Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

LNT stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.