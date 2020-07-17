Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $249.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.70 and a 200 day moving average of $211.11. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.