Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Major Shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. Buys 415,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AKRO stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.
