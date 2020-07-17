Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Major Shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. Buys 415,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AKRO stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.