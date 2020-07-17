Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded to Hold at Danske

Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKRTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Aker Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

