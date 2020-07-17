Aker Solutions’ (AKRTF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

