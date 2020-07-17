AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 408 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 372.04. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.58 ($5.75). The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 49.16.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of £448.64 ($552.10), for a total transaction of £2,243,200 ($2,760,521.78).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

