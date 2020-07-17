Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €84.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($88.58).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €67.00 ($75.28) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($112.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.54.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.